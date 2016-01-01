Overview

Dr. Mary Allison Hudson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.



Dr. Hudson works at Novant Health Pediatrics Oak Hollow in High Point, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.