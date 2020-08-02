Dr. Mary Hudelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Hudelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Hudelson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Medical City Denton, Medical City Lewisville, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Hudelson works at
Locations
Family Allergy and Asthma Care - Flower Mound3051 Churchill Dr Ste 130, Flower Mound, TX 75022 Directions (972) 539-0086Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday7:15am - 12:00pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30am
Family Allergy and Asthma Care - Denton2701 W Oak St Ste 101, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (972) 539-0086Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Medical City Denton
- Medical City Lewisville
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hudelson?
I highly recommend Dr Hudelson and all of the staff. I have been an allergy & asthma patient for many years . They have brought me through several really rough asthma events, helped me with “fire ant” severe reaction, and now about to finish the allergy drops program!!! She is very caring , always listens to me , and has always given me confidence that they know how to make my life easier!!! Plus—-I haven’t had a major asthma event in the past two years!!!!
About Dr. Mary Hudelson, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Presbyterian Hospital Of Dallas
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Texas Christian University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hudelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hudelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hudelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hudelson has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hudelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hudelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.