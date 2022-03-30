Dr. Mary Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Hu, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Hu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Fremont Main Lab3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 490-1222
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Both my mom and I see Dr Hu, she is the best. She really cares about her patients. She is patience, listens and addressed all of my concerns.
About Dr. Mary Hu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Med Ce
- Harvard Medical School
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
