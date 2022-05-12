Overview

Dr. Mary Howick, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Union City, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Corry Memorial Hospital, Meadville Medical Center and Titusville Hospital.



Dr. Howick works at Canadohta Lake Health Center in Union City, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.