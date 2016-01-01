Dr. Mary Horan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Horan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Horan, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Locations
Northwest Hospital1550 N 115th St, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Pacific Medical Prosthetics & Orthotics1560 N 115th St Ste G10, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mary Horan, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
- Clinical Pathology and Internal Medicine
