Dr. Mary Horan, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Dr. Mary Horan, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.

Dr. Horan works at Geropsychiatric Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Northwest Hospital
    1550 N 115th St, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2
    Pacific Medical Prosthetics & Orthotics
    1560 N 115th St Ste G10, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Medical Center
  • UW Medical Center - Northwest

Emphysema Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon

  • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
  • 39 years of experience
  • English
  • 1457357709
  • Madigan Army Medical Center
  • Madigan Army Medical Center
  • UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
  • Clinical Pathology and Internal Medicine
