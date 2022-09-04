Dr. Hopkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Hopkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Hopkins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 530 1st Ave Ste 6C, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7302
Nyu Langone Preston Robert Tisch Center for Men's Health555 Madison Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 754-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I truly cannot find enough words to express my gratitude to Dr. Hopkins. Her high professionalism eased me into my inguinal hernia surgery and it was a complete success. The operation was very fast and efficient. It has been 4 months since the procedure and I feel great. I have very little scarring and the recovery process was also smooth and quick as well. Thank you from the bottom of my heart Dr. Hopkins and your amazing team! All the best wishes, Evgenii L
About Dr. Mary Hopkins, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1174598056
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
