Dr. Mary Hobbs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia.



Dr. Hobbs works at AnMed Pediatrics - Medical Center in Anderson, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.