Dr. Mary Hienaman, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Hienaman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Hienaman works at
Locations
Houston Methodist West Hospital18500 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (832) 522-4200Monday6:00am - 6:30am
Premiere Ob.gyn. of West Houston Llp18300 Katy Fwy Ste 315, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (713) 365-2980
Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center921 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 242-3000
Women's Health Care Center of Houston929 Gessner Rd Ste 2225, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 365-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hienaman is very knowledgeable and answers my questions. She explains thoroughly any procedure. Listens to my concerns. She is patient with me
About Dr. Mary Hienaman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Hienaman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hienaman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hienaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hienaman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hienaman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hienaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hienaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.