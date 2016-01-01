Dr. Mary Herring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Herring, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Herring, MD is a Rehabilitation Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Rehabilitation, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Herring works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herring?
About Dr. Mary Herring, MD
- Rehabilitation
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1134163546
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herring has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herring accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Herring using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Herring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herring works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Herring. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.