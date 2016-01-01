Dr. Mary Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary Young, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
First Choice Pediatrics1651 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807 Directions (407) 249-1234Monday8:15am - 6:30pmTuesday8:15am - 6:30pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pmSaturday8:15am - 12:00pm
First Choice Pediatrics Lee Vista6447 S Chickasaw Trl, Orlando, FL 32829 Directions (407) 249-1234Monday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1174545495
- Chldns Med Center Brooklyn SUNY Health Science
- Kings Co Hosp Ctr-Univ Hosp
- University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
- University Of The Phillippines
