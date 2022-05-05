Overview

Dr. Mary Haus, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glen Dale, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Reynolds Memorial Hospital and Wetzel County Hospital.



Dr. Haus works at Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale, WV with other offices in New Martinsville, WV and Wheeling, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Clavicle Fracture, Ankle Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.