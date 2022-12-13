See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Orange, CA
Dr. Mary Harward, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.5 (7)
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mary Harward, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Harward works at Mary P Harward MD in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Malaise and Fatigue and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Mary P Harward MD
    1234 W Chapman Ave Ste 105, Orange, CA 92868

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Malaise and Fatigue
Wheezing
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon

Dec 13, 2022
Dr.Harward is always ready for me when I come in. There is no waiting for her. . For years I had been treated by other physicians for high blood pressure. Dr. Harward took care of my problem with one prescription and I hardly remember having the problem. I am 88 now. I have always hoped that Dr. Harward would never stop practicing, but that is a bit unrealistic. She is certainly the best!
Nancy Bennett Bunn — Dec 13, 2022
About Dr. Mary Harward, MD

  Geriatric Medicine
  42 years of experience
  English
  1407835275
Education & Certifications

  DUKE UNIVERSITY
  Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
