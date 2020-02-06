Dr. Mary Harton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Harton, DO
Overview
Dr. Mary Harton, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Dr. Harton works at
Locations
Universal Primary Care1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 245, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 246-5900
- 2 2110 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026 Directions (623) 693-2235
Peter H. Ashjian MD A Medical Corp.240 S Jackson St Ste 109, Glendale, CA 91205 Directions (818) 839-1094
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Efficient and prompt. Good bedside manner. She listened to my concerns and discussed different options with me. Staff was friendly.
About Dr. Mary Harton, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Harton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Harton can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.