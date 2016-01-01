See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Scarsdale, NY
Overview

Dr. Mary Hardy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. 

Dr. Hardy works at Scarsdale Womens Center in Scarsdale, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scarsdale Womens Center
    1075 Central Park Ave Ste 301, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 376-9100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urine Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Test
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Vaginosis Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amniocentesis
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
C-Section
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
High Risk Pregnancy
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Maternal Anemia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Pap Smear
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Sickle Cell Disease
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Wound Repair

About Dr. Mary Hardy, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1982068417
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mary Hardy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hardy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hardy works at Scarsdale Womens Center in Scarsdale, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hardy’s profile.

Dr. Hardy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

