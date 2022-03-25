Dr. Hagerty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Hagerty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Hagerty, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center, Grant Memorial Hospital, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Jefferson Medical Center, Potomac Valley Hospital, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Limb Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 420 W Jubal Early Dr Ste 104, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 667-6232
-
2
Arthritis Specialists of Winchester2913 Valley Ave Ste 225, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 667-6232
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Grant Memorial Hospital
- Hampshire Memorial Hospital
- Jefferson Medical Center
- Potomac Valley Hospital
- Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hagerty knows her stuff! She listens and works with me as her patient to solve my problem of the day be it a new or existing pain that’s moving from joint to joint. I’m satisfied with my relationship, advice and care I have been receiving the last few years. I would highly recommend Dr. Hagerty.
About Dr. Mary Hagerty, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1942279195
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Hagerty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagerty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagerty has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Limb Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagerty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagerty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagerty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagerty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagerty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.