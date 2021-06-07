Dr. Mary Guiglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guiglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Guiglia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Guiglia, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Guiglia works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Kentucky250 Fountain Ct, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-4444Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guiglia?
I can’t say enough good things about Dr Guiglia and her entire team. I went to her for my annual dermatology exam. She was prompt, engaging and professional. My experience was all good.
About Dr. Mary Guiglia, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1245233600
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guiglia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guiglia accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guiglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guiglia works at
Dr. Guiglia has seen patients for Rosacea, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guiglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Guiglia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guiglia.
