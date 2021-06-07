Overview

Dr. Mary Guiglia, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Guiglia works at Dermatology Associates of Kentucky in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.