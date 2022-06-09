See All Hospitalists in Cape Girardeau, MO
Dr. Mary Griffin, DO

Hospital Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mary Griffin, DO is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from William Carey University College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Hattiesburg, Ms and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Griffin works at Saint Francis Hospitalists in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
  1. 1
    Saint Francis Hospitalists
    211 Saint Francis Dr # 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint Francis Medical Center

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mary Griffin, DO

    • Hospital Medicine
    • English
    • 1306229836
    Magnolia Regional Health Center, Corinth, MS
    William Carey University College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Hattiesburg, Ms
    • Internal Medicine
    Dr. Mary Griffin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Griffin works at Saint Francis Hospitalists in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Dr. Griffin’s profile.

    Dr. Griffin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

