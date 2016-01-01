See All Oncologists in Providence, RI
Dr. Mary Gordinier, MD

Oncology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary Gordinier, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Norton Hospital and Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.

Dr. Gordinier works at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, RI with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Peritoneal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island
    101 Dudley St, Providence, RI 02905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 453-7540
    Cancer Care Center Inc
    3991 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 899-3366
    Norton Cancer Institute
    4950 Norton Healthcare Blvd Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 394-6350

Hospital Affiliations
  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Norton Brownsboro Hospital
  • Norton Hospital
  • Norton Women's and Children's Hospital

Peritoneal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Advantage Care Network (ACN)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Center Care
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commission for Children with Special Needs
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
    • Humana
    • Indiana Health Network
    • Kentucky Racing Health and Welfare
    • Lincoln
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • National Provider Network
    • Owensboro Community Health Network
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Southern Indiana Health Organization (SIHO)
    • United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Vista Health Plan
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    About Dr. Mary Gordinier, MD

    • Oncology
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tx/MD Anderson Med Center
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
