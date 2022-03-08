Dr. Mary Gonzalez-Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez-Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Gonzalez-Howard, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary Gonzalez-Howard, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Clovis Community Medical Center.
Chestnut Pediatrics7055 N Chestnut Ave Ste 106, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 797-4400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Howard is knowledgeable and obviously cares a great deal about her patients. The staff at Chestnut Pediatrics are efficient and friendly. Among the best pediatrics offices in Fresno, hands down.
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1013037993
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
Dr. Gonzalez-Howard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gonzalez-Howard using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gonzalez-Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez-Howard works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez-Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez-Howard.
