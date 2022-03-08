See All Pediatricians in Fresno, CA
Dr. Mary Gonzalez-Howard, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary Gonzalez-Howard, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Clovis Community Medical Center.

Dr. Gonzalez-Howard works at Chestnut Pediatrics in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chestnut Pediatrics
    Chestnut Pediatrics
7055 N Chestnut Ave Ste 106, Fresno, CA 93720
(559) 797-4400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Common Cold
Constipation
Cough
Cryotherapy for Warts
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Ear Ache
Ear Disorders
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Food Poisoning
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Headache
Heartburn
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Postnasal Drip
Pulmonary Disease
Rash
Ringworm
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Infections
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stomach Diseases
Strep Throat
Throat Pain
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Ulcer
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
Yeast Infections

Ratings & Reviews

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Mar 08, 2022
Dr. Howard is knowledgeable and obviously cares a great deal about her patients. The staff at Chestnut Pediatrics are efficient and friendly. Among the best pediatrics offices in Fresno, hands down.
parent of 2 — Mar 08, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Mary Gonzalez-Howard, MD

  Pediatrics
  19 years of experience
  English
  Female
  1013037993
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  Saint Agnes Medical Center
  Clovis Community Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mary Gonzalez-Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez-Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gonzalez-Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gonzalez-Howard works at Chestnut Pediatrics in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gonzalez-Howard’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez-Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez-Howard.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez-Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez-Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

