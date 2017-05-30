Dr. Mary George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary George, MD
Dr. Mary George, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Barrington, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus|University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
MDVIP - South Barrington, Illinois33 W Higgins Rd Ste 1000, South Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 616-8357
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
How was your appointment with Dr. George?
Dr. George is a good doctor. She doesn't rush through office visits. She listens. Very compassionate and professional. She has a beautiful office, pleasant staff, and the wait time is never long.
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Malayalam
- Female
- University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus|University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
