Overview

Dr. Mary George, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Barrington, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus|University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. George works at MDVIP - South Barrington, Illinois in South Barrington, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.