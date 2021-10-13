Overview

Dr. Mary Gentine, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Washington, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital and HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital.



Dr. Gentine works at Froedtert & MCW in Port Washington, WI with other offices in Sheboygan, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.