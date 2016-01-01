Overview

Dr. Mary Gauthier, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Angels Camp, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora and Mark Twain Medical Center.



Dr. Gauthier works at Angels Camp Family Medical Center in Angels Camp, CA with other offices in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.