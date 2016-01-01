Dr. Mary Gauthier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gauthier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Gauthier, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Gauthier, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Angels Camp, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora and Mark Twain Medical Center.
Dr. Gauthier works at
Locations
-
1
AH Sonora Angles Camp Family Clinic445 S Main St, Angels Camp, CA 95222 Directions (209) 736-0249
-
2
Med7 Urgent Care Center1201 E Bidwell St, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 920-6337
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Sonora
- Mark Twain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gauthier?
About Dr. Mary Gauthier, MD
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1487823936
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gauthier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gauthier accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gauthier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gauthier works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gauthier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gauthier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gauthier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gauthier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.