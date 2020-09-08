Dr. Mary Garcia-Holguin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia-Holguin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Garcia-Holguin, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Garcia-Holguin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Garcia-Holguin works at
Locations
South Texas Behavioral Medicine12050 Vance Jackson Rd Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78230 Directions (210) 826-9599
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia-Holguin?
Dr. Garcia-Holguin has helped me tremendously. I am still on the road to recovery but she has consistently given me quality care. I have had a good experience with the office staff and they always are prompt at my appointment time. It is not easy to confide in a doctor on your very first visit, but I was immediately at ease. She has a gentle and considerate manner. I feel very fortunate to have found such excellent care.
About Dr. Mary Garcia-Holguin, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1306857966
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia-Holguin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia-Holguin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia-Holguin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia-Holguin works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia-Holguin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia-Holguin.
