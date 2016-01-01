See All Dermatologists in Peoria, AZ
Dr. Mary Fredenberg, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mary Fredenberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Peoria, AZ. They graduated from University of Arizona Medical Center.

Dr. Fredenberg works at North Valley Dermatology Peoria in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision of Skin Lesion and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Valley Dermatology Peoria
    14155 N 83rd Ave Ste 110, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 215-0911
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Excision of Skin Lesion
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr. Mary Fredenberg, MD
    About Dr. Mary Fredenberg, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1134140999
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush-Presby-St Luke'S M C, Dermatology Good Samaritan Reg Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
    Internship
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Fredenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fredenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fredenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fredenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fredenberg works at North Valley Dermatology Peoria in Peoria, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Fredenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Fredenberg has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision of Skin Lesion and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fredenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fredenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fredenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fredenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fredenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

