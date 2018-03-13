Overview

Dr. Mary Frattali, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hamlin, PA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University.



Dr. Frattali works at Northeastern Eye Institute - Hamlin in Hamlin, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Ocular Hypertension and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.