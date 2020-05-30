Dr. Mary Flood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Flood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Flood, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Flood works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Flood?
Excellent in all areas.
About Dr. Mary Flood, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821040544
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hosp
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flood accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flood works at
Dr. Flood speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Flood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.