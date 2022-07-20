Dr. Mary Fleischli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleischli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Fleischli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Fleischli, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Dr. Fleischli works at
Locations
1
Dallas Associated Dermatologists - Preston/Royal10703 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 987-3376
2
Dallas Associated Dermatologists - Baylor3900 Junius St Ste 710, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 987-3376
3
Preston & Royal Office Park5924 Royal Ln Ste 104, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 987-3376
4
Dallas Associated Dermatologists6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 260, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (214) 987-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and got right to the point hemorrhaging on my head in the form of two growths she removed them and they were sent to the labs. Relieved they were not cancerous. She made me feel very comfortable and I would return to her anytime and recommend her highly!!
About Dr. Mary Fleischli, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1245228063
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Stanford
Dr. Fleischli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleischli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleischli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleischli works at
Dr. Fleischli has seen patients for Intertrigo, Actinic Keratosis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleischli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleischli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleischli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleischli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleischli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.