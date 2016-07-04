See All Ophthalmologists in Vienna, VA
Dr. Mary Fischer, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. Mary Fischer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Metropolitan Methodist Hospital and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Fischer works at Eye Doctors Of Washington in Vienna, VA with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Eye Doctors Of Washington
    8230 Boone Blvd Ste 125, Vienna, VA 22182
    Eye Doctors of Washington
    2 Wisconsin Cir Ste 230, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
    8:00am - 8:30am
    8:00am - 8:30am
    8:00am - 8:30am
    8:00am - 8:30am
    8:00am - 8:30am

Hospital Affiliations
  Baptist Medical Center
  Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
  Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Chalazion
Keratitis
Stye
Chalazion
    Aetna
    Alliance Health Care
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 04, 2016
    Dr. Fischer is highly professional, competent and had great bedside manner. She is also very personable!
    About Dr. Mary Fischer, MD

    Ophthalmology
    36 years of experience
    English, Chinese and Spanish
    1306844113
    Education & Certifications

    Brooke Army Med Center
    Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
    GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
