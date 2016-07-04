Dr. Mary Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Fischer, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Fischer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Metropolitan Methodist Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Locations
Eye Doctors Of Washington8230 Boone Blvd Ste 125, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (301) 281-4085
2
Eye Doctors of Washington2 Wisconsin Cir Ste 230, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 215-7100Monday8:00am - 8:30amTuesday8:00am - 8:30amWednesday8:00am - 8:30amThursday8:00am - 8:30amFriday8:00am - 8:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fischer is highly professional, competent and had great bedside manner. She is also very personable!
About Dr. Mary Fischer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Med Center
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fischer speaks Chinese and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.