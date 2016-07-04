Overview

Dr. Mary Fischer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Metropolitan Methodist Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Fischer works at Eye Doctors Of Washington in Vienna, VA with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.