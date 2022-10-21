Overview

Dr. Mary Finney, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.



Dr. Finney works at AnMed Primary Care - Anderson in Anderson, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.