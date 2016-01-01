Dr. Mary Finnegan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finnegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Finnegan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Finnegan, MD is a dermatologist in Omaha, NE. Dr. Finnegan completed a residency at Univ of Minnesota. She currently practices at Braddock Finnegan Dermatology, PC and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Braddock Finnegan Dermatology, PC7911 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 390-0333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Mary Finnegan, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1760420194
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Minnesota
- Nebraska Health System-Clarkson
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- The Nebraska Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finnegan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finnegan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finnegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finnegan has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finnegan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Finnegan speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Finnegan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finnegan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finnegan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finnegan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.