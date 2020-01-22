Dr. Mary Finke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Finke, MD
Dr. Mary Finke, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.
Usmd Arlington South Obgyn, 811 W Interstate 20 Ste 218, Arlington, TX 76017
Medical City Arlington
Today is my cancer free anniversary. Thanks to Dr Finke, who insisted that I get a 3D mammogram, my breast cancer was discovered. I have gone to Dr Finke for over 30 years. I trust her and her staff completely. I highly recommend her
Obstetrics & Gynecology
34 years of experience
English, Spanish
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Dr. Finke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finke accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finke works at
Dr. Finke has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Finke speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Finke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.