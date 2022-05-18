Dr. Mary File, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. File is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary File, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary File, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Summa Health System - Akron Campus.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 444 N Main St Ste 423, Akron, OH 44310 Directions (330) 253-1140
Hospital Affiliations
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. File?
I learned more about my eye condition in one visit with Dr. File than after 18 years with my previous ophthalmologist. She is kind, patient, and explains everything very well. She takes the time to listen to you. When calling the office to ask a question, she calls you back directly instead of your questions going through the office staff. (No offense to office staffs!) I completely trust her with my eye care. And she is definitely a dynamo! Would highly recommend Dr. File.
About Dr. Mary File, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1609950658
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. File has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. File accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. File has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. File speaks Greek.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. File. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. File.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. File, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. File appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.