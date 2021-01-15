Dr. Mary Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Feldman, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Feldman, MD is a Dermatologist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton.
Dr. Feldman works at
Locations
-
1
Carrollton Dermatology Assocs100 Professional Pl Ste 110, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 834-0818
Hospital Affiliations
- Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feldman?
Dr Feldman seems to be very competent in her practice and listens to your problems. The only complaint that I have is that when you call the office you get an answering machine and after 3 calls and no return call from any of the calls I finally called someone else. The lack of response on return calls may hurt her business.
About Dr. Mary Feldman, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1396767893
Education & Certifications
- U T Southwestern
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- University of Arizona
- UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman works at
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.