Overview

Dr. Mary Feldman, MD is a Dermatologist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton.



Dr. Feldman works at Carrollton Dermatology Assocs in Carrollton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Warts and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.