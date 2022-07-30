Overview

Dr. Mary Farid, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Farid works at Santa Monica Breast Care in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.