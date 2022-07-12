See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Oak Brook, IL
Dr. Mary Farhi, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (43)
Overview

Dr. Mary Farhi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oak Brook, IL. They completed their residency with Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center Chicago Il

Dr. Farhi works at Rush Women's Health - Suite 762 in Oak Brook, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rush Women's Health - Suite 762
    2011 York Rd, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-8120
  2. 2
    Rush Family Birth Center in Chicago
    1620 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 947-8850
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Rush Women's Health - Oak Park
    610 S Maple Ave, Oak Park, IL 60304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 660-3600

Hospital Affiliations
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Northwest Community Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 12, 2022
    I'm very happy with my care from Dr Fahri. She addressed all my concerns.
    J Pawlus — Jul 12, 2022
    About Dr. Mary Farhi, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1245327774
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center Chicago Il
    Internship
    • University Of Minnesota
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farhi has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Farhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farhi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

