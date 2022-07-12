Overview

Dr. Mary Farhi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oak Brook, IL. They completed their residency with Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center Chicago Il



Dr. Farhi works at Rush Women's Health - Suite 762 in Oak Brook, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.