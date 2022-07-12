Dr. Farhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Farhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Farhi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oak Brook, IL. They completed their residency with Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center Chicago Il
Locations
1
Rush Women's Health - Suite 7622011 York Rd, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Directions (312) 942-8120
2
Rush Family Birth Center in Chicago1620 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 947-8850Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pmSaturday8:45am - 5:00pmSunday8:45am - 5:00pm
3
Rush Women's Health - Oak Park610 S Maple Ave, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 660-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’m very happy with my care from Dr Fahri. She addressed all my concerns.
About Dr. Mary Farhi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Polish
- 1245327774
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center Chicago Il
- University Of Minnesota
Dr. Farhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farhi has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farhi speaks Polish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Farhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.