Dr. Mary Evers, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (26)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary Evers, DO is a Dermatologist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital.

Dr. Evers works at Georgetown Pulmonary Associates in Georgetown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Clinic of Georgetown
    1900 Scenic Dr Ste 2208, Georgetown, TX 78626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 868-9800
  2. 2
    Texas Dermatology Center PLLC
    2118 Scenic Dr, Georgetown, TX 78626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 868-9800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. David's Georgetown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 06, 2021
    Five star doctor and staff!!!!!
    Kathleen A. Bicknell — Sep 06, 2021
    About Dr. Mary Evers, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053533026
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Evers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Evers works at Georgetown Pulmonary Associates in Georgetown, TX. View the full address on Dr. Evers’s profile.

    Dr. Evers has seen patients for Rash, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Evers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
