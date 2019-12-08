Dr. Mary Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Anderson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Locations
Texas ENT Specialists - Medical Center7900 Fannin St Ste 1800, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 791-9363Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Kirby Surgical Center9300 Kirby Dr Ste 100, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (832) 201-5157
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Anderson is a professional, caring and truly knowledgeable. I have been suffering with a chronic cough for more than a year. The cough had escalated to such a degree of choking and shortness of breath. It gave me an irregular heartbeat. On top of this chronic cough I had to have an ICD unit implanted in my chest to regulate my heart. This cough was truly destroying the quality of my life. Unfortunately, reviews seem to be regulated to five stars. Dr. Anderson deserves much more than that. I had visited with more than 1/2 dozen doctors, some were supposed to be the best ENTs. I tried every possible remedy medications and including acupuncture, my life was not only fading away I was hurting physically and mentally. No doctor could find a remedy, I had cameras inserted through my nose and also on other treatments through my throat, doctors could not find any defects or remedy. Dr. Anderson was recommended to me by my regular ENT. He spoke very highly of her as a specialized ENT doctor
About Dr. Mary Anderson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962460220
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- U TX Houston
- Memorial Hermann Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Dartmouth College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
