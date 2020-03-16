Dr. Mary Durbin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durbin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Durbin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary Durbin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mclaren Bay Region.
Becky A Lang M.d. Pllc601 MULHOLLAND ST, Bay City, MI 48708 Directions (989) 891-9900
McLaren Bay Region1900 Columbus Ave, Bay City, MI 48708 Directions (989) 894-3000
- Mclaren Bay Region
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I have been going here for many years! I only wish I’d have been able to have Dr Durbin deliver my children back in the day. Extremely professional and down to earth. Makes me feel at ease.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1629052006
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Durbin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durbin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durbin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durbin has seen patients for Cervicitis, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durbin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Durbin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durbin.
