Overview

Dr. Mary Duff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.



Dr. Duff works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic Obstetrics & Gynecology in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.