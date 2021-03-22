Overview

Dr. Mary Dougherty, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center, UPMC Horizon - Greenville and Upmc Jameson.



Dr. Dougherty works at Northwestern PA Urology in Hermitage, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.