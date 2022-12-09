Dr. Mary Dolan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Dolan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Dolan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Emory University Hospital.
Locations
Emory Gynecology & Obstetrics5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 700, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 778-3401
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor has been great. I appreciate that she specializes in older women. However her staff hasn't provided the world class care that one would expect from Emory.
About Dr. Mary Dolan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
