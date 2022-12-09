Overview

Dr. Mary Dolan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Dolan works at Emory Gynecology & Obstetrics in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.