Overview

Dr. Mary Dobson, MD is a Dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Woman's Hospital.



Dr. Dobson works at The Dermatology Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.