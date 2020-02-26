Dr. Mary Dobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Dobson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Dobson, MD is a Dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Woman's Hospital.
Dr. Dobson works at
Locations
-
1
The Dermatology Clinic of Baton Rouge, LA5326 Odonovan Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Woman's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dobson?
Dr. Dobson is always very thorough and professional in her demeanor, yet very warm and personable. She is very gracious and takes the time to speak with me and explain what she thinks is the diagnosis and how it should be treated. I’m very grateful to have such a fine physician treating me.
About Dr. Mary Dobson, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, French
- 1952392318
Education & Certifications
- LSU Medical Center, Shreveport
- Earl K Long Hospital
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dobson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobson works at
Dr. Dobson has seen patients for Impetigo, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dobson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dobson speaks French.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.