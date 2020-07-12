Overview

Dr. Mary Deshields, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.



Dr. Deshields works at UM Shore Medical Group- Oncology in Easton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

