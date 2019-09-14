See All Family Doctors in Rockville Centre, NY
Family Medicine
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mary Demarco, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Demarco works at M Jennifer Demarco DO LLC in Rockville Centre, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    M Jennifer Demarco DO LLC
    2000 N Village Ave Ste 314, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 594-5671

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Disability Evaluation
Vaccination
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Disability Evaluation
Vaccination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 14, 2019
    Dr DeMarco has a kind gentle bedside manner and is always respectful of my time and needs. She is thorough and listens keenly, making sound suggestions to improve my health and well-being. This is one of the key reasons she also cares for my mother. Her switch to the concierge service was well thought out and motivated by the deep need to provide better quality care to her patients one on one. She puts the patient first. Over the years I have always received her encouragement of “prevention over cure”. I have not always followed through with her recommendations, but I knew she cared for my well-being and that it was up to me and my actions. Our quality of life depends on US ultimately, with good advice and recommendations from our physicians. Dr. DeMarco is bar-none and I wholeheartedly recommend her to anyone who seeks a great family physician, offering quality care and individual attention to their health needs.
    Lorraine Heirs — Sep 14, 2019
    About Dr. Mary Demarco, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265611131
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Demarco, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demarco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Demarco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Demarco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Demarco works at M Jennifer Demarco DO LLC in Rockville Centre, NY. View the full address on Dr. Demarco’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Demarco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demarco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demarco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demarco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

