Dr. Mary Demarco, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Demarco works at M Jennifer Demarco DO LLC in Rockville Centre, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.