Dr. Delduca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Delduca, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Delduca, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Dr. Delduca works at
Locations
Prescott Counseling Center1515 N SAN FRANCISCO ST, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 774-1538
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a female in my mid 20s. I started seeing Dr Delduca in Fall of 2015 to regain some self control dealing with depression and anxiety. From day one, I felt hopeful for the first time in a long time. She didn't try just throwing medications at me to fix my problems, but instead educated me how I could help myself by gradually making lifestyle changes. She respected me and listened to me and my needs. I feel better than I have in years!
About Dr. Mary Delduca, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1104883172
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING

Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delduca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delduca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Delduca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delduca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delduca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delduca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.