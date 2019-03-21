Dr. Mary Delaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Delaney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Delaney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Brendan F. Burke M.d. LLC5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 850, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 652-7626
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have gone to this practice for 25 years and always found it to be professional, thorough, and caring. I usually don't have to wait very long for any regularly scheduled appointment & they have always been able to schedule appointments quickly if a medical issues arise.
About Dr. Mary Delaney, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delaney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delaney has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Pap Smear and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Delaney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delaney.
