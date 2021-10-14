Dr. Mary D'Alton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Alton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary D'Alton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary D'Alton, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. D'Alton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. D'Alton?
Dr D’Alton will forever hold the most cherished place in my heart. Having been diagnosed with an extremely rare and high risk condition, D’Altons exquisite, personalized and extraordinary care were in large part responsible for my ability to bring my healthy baby into the world. Her team of knowledgeable, compassionate and remarkable nurses, doctors and administrators were so well managed, so on the ball, and so incredibly supportive. I certainly didn’t feel just like another patient; the attention that I received was unparalleled. I would recommend Dr D’Alton to anyone and everyone. She is by far and wide the best there is and my life and my families life is forever changed because of her!
About Dr. Mary D'Alton, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1285663419
Education & Certifications
- New England Medical Center
- Ottawa General Hospital
- Univ Hosp Galway
- UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Alton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Alton accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Alton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Alton works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Alton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Alton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Alton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Alton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.