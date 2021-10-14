See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Mary D'Alton, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mary D'Alton, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary D'Alton, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. D'Alton works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown
    51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fetal Ultrasound
Herpes Simplex Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Treatment frequency



Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Disorders Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obstetric Procedures Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 14, 2021
    Dr D’Alton will forever hold the most cherished place in my heart. Having been diagnosed with an extremely rare and high risk condition, D’Altons exquisite, personalized and extraordinary care were in large part responsible for my ability to bring my healthy baby into the world. Her team of knowledgeable, compassionate and remarkable nurses, doctors and administrators were so well managed, so on the ball, and so incredibly supportive. I certainly didn’t feel just like another patient; the attention that I received was unparalleled. I would recommend Dr D’Alton to anyone and everyone. She is by far and wide the best there is and my life and my families life is forever changed because of her!
    Amy B — Oct 14, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Mary D'Alton, MD
    About Dr. Mary D'Alton, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285663419
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New England Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ottawa General Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Univ Hosp Galway
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Maternal & Fetal Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary D'Alton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Alton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. D'Alton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. D'Alton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. D'Alton works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. D'Alton’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Alton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Alton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Alton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Alton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
