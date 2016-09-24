Dr. Mary Dahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Dahl, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Dahl, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Locations
Pacific Dermatology977 Pacific St, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 644-9740
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I adore Dr Dahl- Scannell.She just saved my husbands life by biopsying a small mole and it was melanoma.She knew just where to refer us and is utterly compassionate.She is an amazing medical provider who opens her heart,then does things that are right.I tell all of my friends about her.She really is the best.She is not a cosmetic Dr but knows where to send you if that is what you want, she does not do plastic surgery.She will, however, help you with things that bother you like wierd.skin spots.
About Dr. Mary Dahl, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1255414991
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dahl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahl.
