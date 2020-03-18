Dr. Mary Cutting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cutting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Cutting, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Cutting, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Cutting works at
Locations
The Physician and Midwife Collaborative Practice4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 902, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 922-3434
The Physician and Midwife Collaborative Practice2616 Sherwood Hall Ln Ste 208, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 780-6900
The Physician and Midwife Collaborative Practice12508 Lake Ridge Dr, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Directions (703) 491-1122
Womens Healthcare Associates of No Va5901 Kingstowne Village Pkwy Ste 200, Alexandria, VA 22315 Directions (703) 922-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Cutting for many years. She is a fabulous surgeon and an excellent doctor. She is knowledgeable and straightforward, but that does not mean she’s has a bad bedside manner. Talk to her and she will listen. I am delighted that I can see Dr Cutting because I spent a few years at Kaiser experiencing the worst OBGYN care imaginable. If you have a serious health issue, she is the doctor you want. If you are having your first baby and want some fantasy birth experience you have imagined, let it go. When you are in the throes of labor and need someone to deliver your baby and save your life, you want Dr. Cutting. If you need surgery at any point, you want her as well.
About Dr. Mary Cutting, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1851491831
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cutting has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cutting accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cutting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cutting has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cutting on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Cutting. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cutting.
