Dr. Mary Cunningham, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Cunningham, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca, Crouse Hospital, Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center, MVHS St. Luke's Campus, Oneida Health Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, UHS Binghamton General Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Cunningham works at
Locations
GYN Oncology Of CNY475 Irving Ave Ste 204, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 634-4112
Hospital Affiliations
- Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca
- Crouse Hospital
- Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center
- MVHS St. Luke's Campus
- Oneida Health Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Clearly the best of the best. I found out she received her medical training at the top American institutions for her specialties. Through my contacts I also learned that her surgical skills are second to none. My own medical experience with her has been exemplary to say the least. So grateful to have found her.
About Dr. Mary Cunningham, MD
- Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1902902760
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cunningham accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cunningham has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cunningham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.